8044 23rd Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ebbdc6089 ---- MO/LB Don\'t miss this AMAZING 3 bedroom 1 bath, single family home located in the desirable Jungle Terrace neighborhood!! The beautiful oak tree in the front yard offers plenty of shade to help with the hot summer days. Through out this property you will find many updates, including new tile flooring in the kitchen, bathroom, and BONUS ROOM, new wood laminate flooring in the other rooms, a new vanity in the bathroom, and a new A/C unit! Pool service is included in the rent price! Call today to set up a showing, before its too late!