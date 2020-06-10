All apartments in St. Petersburg
8044 23rd Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

8044 23rd Ave

8044 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8044 23rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ebbdc6089 ---- MO/LB Don\'t miss this AMAZING 3 bedroom 1 bath, single family home located in the desirable Jungle Terrace neighborhood!! The beautiful oak tree in the front yard offers plenty of shade to help with the hot summer days. Through out this property you will find many updates, including new tile flooring in the kitchen, bathroom, and BONUS ROOM, new wood laminate flooring in the other rooms, a new vanity in the bathroom, and a new A/C unit! Pool service is included in the rent price! Call today to set up a showing, before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 23rd Ave have any available units?
8044 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 23rd Ave have?
Some of 8044 23rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8044 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8044 23rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8044 23rd Ave offer parking?
No, 8044 23rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8044 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 23rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8044 23rd Ave has a pool.
Does 8044 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8044 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

