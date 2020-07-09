All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 801 60th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
801 60th St N
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

801 60th St N

801 60th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

801 60th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Eagle Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bda2f3605a ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Nicely remodeled 1 BR, 1 Bath apartment - ground floor Distressed grey wood-look vinyl plank throughout New kitchen and bath Central air High efficiency AC filters delivered to your door every 3 months Storage available for $25/mo One dog up to 25 lbs or one cat OK with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 60th St N have any available units?
801 60th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 801 60th St N currently offering any rent specials?
801 60th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 60th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 60th St N is pet friendly.
Does 801 60th St N offer parking?
No, 801 60th St N does not offer parking.
Does 801 60th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 60th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 60th St N have a pool?
No, 801 60th St N does not have a pool.
Does 801 60th St N have accessible units?
No, 801 60th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 801 60th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 60th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 60th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 60th St N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus