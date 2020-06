Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Tyrone Place Apartments, Ground floor location! Spacious with updated kitchen and bathroom. Ceramic tile and carpet in bedroom. Nice walkin closet, extra storage locker in on site laundry room, central heat and air. On busline with easy access to downtown St Petersburg, the beaches and St Petersburg College. Small pet ok. Includes Water, sewer, garbage and pest control. $875/mo Clean and ready, won't last!