Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Absolutely charming Cape Code style home in the sought after Crescent Heights. This home maintains the original features and design. It has many updates like hurricane windows through out, new A/C, new electrical panel, newer water heater. The main house has 2 bed, 2 baths, a fireplace and a great Florida room. Very nice back porch and fence yard. Walking distance to parks, groceries (Trader Joes and Fresh Market), restaurants and just 10 minutes from downtown St Petersburg.