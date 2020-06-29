775 35th Ave N

Amenities

CALL: Mikhayla Murphy 727-735-2977 or

EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com

Rent: $3,750.00 / Deposit: $3,775.00

Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.

This stunning 1930's home is a must see! This home has been lovingly updated. As you enter you will notice the natural light spilling in making this home light, bright, open and airy. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Inside you'll find a large living room with a fireplace and bonus front room. The open kitchen features an island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The dining room leads into a cozy family room with built in cabinetry. This home also features a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower, private screened porch, and private office space. The outdoor area has an open deck that leads into a fenced yard and out to the two car garage. This home is conveniently located near the Downtown St.Pete, I-275, beaches, shopping, and dining. Rent includes lawn service. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.