775 35th Ave N
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

775 35th Ave N

775 35th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

775 35th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CALL: Mikhayla Murphy 727-735-2977 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $3,750.00 / Deposit: $3,775.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
This stunning 1930's home is a must see! This home has been lovingly updated. As you enter you will notice the natural light spilling in making this home light, bright, open and airy. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Inside you'll find a large living room with a fireplace and bonus front room. The open kitchen features an island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The dining room leads into a cozy family room with built in cabinetry. This home also features a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower, private screened porch, and private office space. The outdoor area has an open deck that leads into a fenced yard and out to the two car garage. This home is conveniently located near the Downtown St.Pete, I-275, beaches, shopping, and dining. Rent includes lawn service. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 35th Ave N have any available units?
775 35th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 35th Ave N have?
Some of 775 35th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 35th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
775 35th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 35th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 775 35th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 775 35th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 775 35th Ave N offers parking.
Does 775 35th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 35th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 35th Ave N have a pool?
No, 775 35th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 775 35th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 775 35th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 775 35th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 35th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
