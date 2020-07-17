763 40th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready lovely spacious 2 bed 1 bath block house in Snell shores area.The property features, windows in every room for natural lighting,Living room, Florida room, separate dining room with exterior door, a decorative Kitchen with lots cabinets with an exterior door to the large back yard, a private detached one car garage with lots of shelving and work space area. Conveniently located by stores,restaurants,I-275 and Gulf beaches. One months rent and security to move in with approved background check for all adults 18 and over. This is a must see for a comfortable and peaceful home.