Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

763 40th Ave NE

763 40th Avenue Northeast · (727) 235-9355
Location

763 40th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready lovely spacious 2 bed 1 bath block house in Snell shores area.The property features, windows in every room for natural lighting,Living room, Florida room, separate dining room with exterior door, a decorative Kitchen with lots cabinets with an exterior door to the large back yard, a private detached one car garage with lots of shelving and work space area. Conveniently located by stores,restaurants,I-275 and Gulf beaches. One months rent and security to move in with approved background check for all adults 18 and over. This is a must see for a comfortable and peaceful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 40th Ave NE have any available units?
763 40th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 40th Ave NE have?
Some of 763 40th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 40th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
763 40th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 40th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 763 40th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 763 40th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 763 40th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 763 40th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 40th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 40th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 763 40th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 763 40th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 763 40th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 763 40th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 40th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
