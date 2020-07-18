757 18th Avenue South

Amenities

***Available Now*** Move right into this 3BR 2BA home that features an open floorplan! The kitchen has storage galore and lots of room to prep/cook with a breakfast bar and separate dining area! Enjoy easy care laminate flooring, and spacious rooms throughout. Bedrooms are carpeted and the Master BR includes its own en suite bath. A fenced backyard is a perfect spot for entertaining. The home is conveniently located near beautiful downtown St Petersburg, close to the highway, shopping, beaches, and restaurants. Hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Bartlett Park

Gibbs High School

John Hopkins Middle School

Campbell Park Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1949

