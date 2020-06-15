750 4th Ave So 501

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Orion Condo Downtown St Pete-Location, Location, - Property Id: 111604



The Orion located in downtown St Pete, is within walking distance to Tropicana Field, University of South Florida and all downtown has to offer. This beautiful 3/2.5 is updated and includes a custom electric fireplace adding sophistication and ambiance. Large TV included. The complex is pet friendly and has a secure under building parking space. The open floor plan creates spacious living and dining areas. Enjoy stunning downtown and Tampa Bay views from the roof top pool and terrace. The complex also features an exercise and game/activity room.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111604

Property Id 111604



(RLNE5746035)