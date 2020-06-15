750 4th Ave So 501

Amenities
Orion Condo Downtown St Pete-Location, Location, - Property Id: 111604
The Orion located in downtown St Pete, is within walking distance to Tropicana Field, University of South Florida and all downtown has to offer. This beautiful 3/2.5 is updated and includes a custom electric fireplace adding sophistication and ambiance. Large TV included. The complex is pet friendly and has a secure under building parking space. The open floor plan creates spacious living and dining areas. Enjoy stunning downtown and Tampa Bay views from the roof top pool and terrace. The complex also features an exercise and game/activity room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111604
Property Id 111604
(RLNE5746035)