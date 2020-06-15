All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 750 4th Ave So 501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
750 4th Ave So 501
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

750 4th Ave So 501

750 4th Ave S · (727) 244-8422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

750 4th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Orion Condo Downtown St Pete-Location, Location, - Property Id: 111604

The Orion located in downtown St Pete, is within walking distance to Tropicana Field, University of South Florida and all downtown has to offer. This beautiful 3/2.5 is updated and includes a custom electric fireplace adding sophistication and ambiance. Large TV included. The complex is pet friendly and has a secure under building parking space. The open floor plan creates spacious living and dining areas. Enjoy stunning downtown and Tampa Bay views from the roof top pool and terrace. The complex also features an exercise and game/activity room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111604
Property Id 111604

(RLNE5746035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 4th Ave So 501 have any available units?
750 4th Ave So 501 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 4th Ave So 501 have?
Some of 750 4th Ave So 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 4th Ave So 501 currently offering any rent specials?
750 4th Ave So 501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 4th Ave So 501 pet-friendly?
No, 750 4th Ave So 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 750 4th Ave So 501 offer parking?
Yes, 750 4th Ave So 501 does offer parking.
Does 750 4th Ave So 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 4th Ave So 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 4th Ave So 501 have a pool?
Yes, 750 4th Ave So 501 has a pool.
Does 750 4th Ave So 501 have accessible units?
No, 750 4th Ave So 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 4th Ave So 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 4th Ave So 501 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 750 4th Ave So 501?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity