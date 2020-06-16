7412 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Location! Adventure! Sun, Fun and Nightlife! Escape into beach life at this gorgeous 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow home for lease. The true original character will ignite love at first sight, beginning with the Cuban tiled front porch entryway, to the virgin pine hardwood floors, coffered wood ceilings, built-in bookcases, glass cabinets, and window seats. Dine in the elegance of replica lighting, five-panel solid doors and the enchanting side sun porch. The spacious kitchen portraits granite counters, quarter-sawn solid wood shaker cabinets and a nook to the backyard oasis. This home is equipped with all the most convenient appliances. You will Love this place, Come see asap!