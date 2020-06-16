All apartments in St. Petersburg
7412 2ND AVENUE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

7412 2ND AVENUE N

7412 2nd Avenue North · (727) 485-4212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7412 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location! Adventure! Sun, Fun and Nightlife! Escape into beach life at this gorgeous 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow home for lease. The true original character will ignite love at first sight, beginning with the Cuban tiled front porch entryway, to the virgin pine hardwood floors, coffered wood ceilings, built-in bookcases, glass cabinets, and window seats. Dine in the elegance of replica lighting, five-panel solid doors and the enchanting side sun porch. The spacious kitchen portraits granite counters, quarter-sawn solid wood shaker cabinets and a nook to the backyard oasis. This home is equipped with all the most convenient appliances. You will Love this place, Come see asap!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
7412 2ND AVENUE N has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7412 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 7412 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
7412 2ND AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 7412 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7412 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 7412 2ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 7412 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7412 2ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 7412 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 7412 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 7412 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
