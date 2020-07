Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool

Delightful downstairs of spacious duplex with cozy wraparound porch.This high ceilinged home is 116 years old, wide-planked wood floors.New kitchen and bath with whirlpool tub.Livingroom, computer area, large formal dining room, washer and dryer, cozy backyard patio, parking, new whole house air conditioning.Close to restaurants, shops, drugstore.Walk 10 minutes to movie house and popular Sundial shopping.Next to the Paladium, coffee shops and lots of good restaurants