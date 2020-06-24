All apartments in St. Petersburg
7321 Central Ave #608

7321 Central Ave # 608 · No Longer Available
Location

7321 Central Ave # 608, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
Newly Renovated 1/1 condo close to Treasure Island - TO VIEW VIDEO TOUR GOTO MIKE-RENTS.COM

This newly renovated 1/1 features new carpet, new paint, new kitchen counters,
lower kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity!
Unit offers views from the 6th floor, close to Treasure Island bridge and park.
Rent includes W/S/T/basic cable and one assigned parking space.
Community features guest parking, secure elevators, and community pool.
NO PETS PLEASE. Tenant must pass $60 credit background check.
12 month min lease. Also HOA approval needed with $50 fee,

TO VIEW 360 VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1180050?accessKey=5abd

Call agent for Tour: Mike Esslinger with Rent Solutions @ 813-407-8990

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4096316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7321 Central Ave #608 have any available units?
7321 Central Ave #608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7321 Central Ave #608 have?
Some of 7321 Central Ave #608's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7321 Central Ave #608 currently offering any rent specials?
7321 Central Ave #608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7321 Central Ave #608 pet-friendly?
No, 7321 Central Ave #608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7321 Central Ave #608 offer parking?
Yes, 7321 Central Ave #608 offers parking.
Does 7321 Central Ave #608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7321 Central Ave #608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7321 Central Ave #608 have a pool?
Yes, 7321 Central Ave #608 has a pool.
Does 7321 Central Ave #608 have accessible units?
No, 7321 Central Ave #608 does not have accessible units.
Does 7321 Central Ave #608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7321 Central Ave #608 does not have units with dishwashers.
