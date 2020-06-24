7321 Central Ave #608

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool guest parking

Newly Renovated 1/1 condo close to Treasure Island - TO VIEW VIDEO TOUR GOTO MIKE-RENTS.COM



This newly renovated 1/1 features new carpet, new paint, new kitchen counters,

lower kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity!

Unit offers views from the 6th floor, close to Treasure Island bridge and park.

Rent includes W/S/T/basic cable and one assigned parking space.

Community features guest parking, secure elevators, and community pool.

NO PETS PLEASE. Tenant must pass $60 credit background check.

12 month min lease. Also HOA approval needed with $50 fee,



TO VIEW 360 VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1180050?accessKey=5abd



Call agent for Tour: Mike Esslinger with Rent Solutions @ 813-407-8990



No Pets Allowed



