7321 Central Ave #608

Amenities
Newly Renovated 1/1 condo close to Treasure Island - TO VIEW VIDEO TOUR GOTO MIKE-RENTS.COM
This newly renovated 1/1 features new carpet, new paint, new kitchen counters,
lower kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity!
Unit offers views from the 6th floor, close to Treasure Island bridge and park.
Rent includes W/S/T/basic cable and one assigned parking space.
Community features guest parking, secure elevators, and community pool.
NO PETS PLEASE. Tenant must pass $60 credit background check.
12 month min lease. Also HOA approval needed with $50 fee,
TO VIEW 360 VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1180050?accessKey=5abd
Call agent for Tour: Mike Esslinger with Rent Solutions @ 813-407-8990
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4096316)