St. Petersburg, FL
7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559

7256 Mount Georgetown Dr NE · (727) 412-0550
Location

7256 Mount Georgetown Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
7256 Mt Georgetown mobile home - Located in the sprawling community of Americana Cove, this home will provide the perfect setting to enjoy the tropical surroundings and nearby beaches. Prime location in the North East of St. Petersburg, near Mangrove Bay and Cypress Link Golf Course, and just minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay beaches. This 55+ resident owned community offers plenty of fun activities scheduled every week. The 24-hour gate, lawn mowing, heated pool, fitness facility, two boat ramps and plenty of other amenities are all included in the low hoa monthly fee. There is a covered patio which provides a great opportunity to enjoy the Florida weather year round. Newly renovated mobile home, 1 Bedroom and 1 bathroom . Fridge and oven are available in the kitchen. Opportunity ti park your car in front of the property.

(RLNE5852127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 have any available units?
7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 have?
Some of 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 currently offering any rent specials?
7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 pet-friendly?
No, 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 offer parking?
No, 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 does not offer parking.
Does 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 have a pool?
Yes, 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 has a pool.
Does 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 have accessible units?
No, 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 does not have accessible units.
Does 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559 does not have units with dishwashers.
