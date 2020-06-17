7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559

Amenities

7256 Mt Georgetown mobile home - Located in the sprawling community of Americana Cove, this home will provide the perfect setting to enjoy the tropical surroundings and nearby beaches. Prime location in the North East of St. Petersburg, near Mangrove Bay and Cypress Link Golf Course, and just minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay beaches. This 55+ resident owned community offers plenty of fun activities scheduled every week. The 24-hour gate, lawn mowing, heated pool, fitness facility, two boat ramps and plenty of other amenities are all included in the low hoa monthly fee. There is a covered patio which provides a great opportunity to enjoy the Florida weather year round. Newly renovated mobile home, 1 Bedroom and 1 bathroom . Fridge and oven are available in the kitchen. Opportunity ti park your car in front of the property.



(RLNE5852127)