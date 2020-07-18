725 21ST AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Wow! Updated 3/1 St. Petersburg Duplex! Updates are vinyl wood like flooring, neutral colors and granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Kitchen opens to a spacious living room great for entertaining. The bath features new tile flooring, tiled shower and new fixtures. Master bedroom is to the left of the living room with ceiling fan and spacious closet. A smaller bedroom is to the left of the kitchen and could also function as an office. Bedroom 3 is located behind the living room with a wall of windows to give off plenty of fresh air and light and would accommodate a twin or futon type bed. This is an absolute non-smoking unit. Convenient to Bartlett Park . St Petersburg Tennis center and Downtown St. Petersburg.