Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

725 21ST AVENUE S

725 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

725 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Wow! Updated 3/1 St. Petersburg Duplex! Updates are vinyl wood like flooring, neutral colors and granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Kitchen opens to a spacious living room great for entertaining. The bath features new tile flooring, tiled shower and new fixtures. Master bedroom is to the left of the living room with ceiling fan and spacious closet. A smaller bedroom is to the left of the kitchen and could also function as an office. Bedroom 3 is located behind the living room with a wall of windows to give off plenty of fresh air and light and would accommodate a twin or futon type bed. This is an absolute non-smoking unit. Convenient to Bartlett Park . St Petersburg Tennis center and Downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 21ST AVENUE S have any available units?
725 21ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 21ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 725 21ST AVENUE S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 21ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
725 21ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 21ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 725 21ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 725 21ST AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 725 21ST AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 725 21ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 21ST AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 21ST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 725 21ST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 725 21ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 725 21ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 725 21ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 21ST AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
