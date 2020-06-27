All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

724 4TH AVENUE S

724 4th Avenue South · (727) 647-2009
Location

724 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!!! Downtown St. Petersburg. Small boutique development located in the heart of Downtown St Pete! Delmar Villa condo has a great entertaining layout and a comfortable living space. The two bedroom home has a designated covered, gated and secure parking spot right off the back of the unit that flows directly into the kitchen which makes bringing in groceries effortless. This corner unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located on 2 levels. First floor has a large open living room with wonderful natural light.(The second floor has 2 split master bedrooms both with their own bathrooms.) A half bath for convenience is located next to your stack-able W/D, which is included in the unit. The kitchen is located at the rear of the first floor and allows for an eat in area as well as rear entry from your gated covered parking spot. Private patio for grilling or seating outside. Located close to museums, entertainment, Downtown’s best restaurants and stunning waterfront parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
724 4TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 724 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
724 4TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 724 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 724 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 724 4TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 724 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 724 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 724 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 724 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 724 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 4TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
