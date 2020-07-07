All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019

7217 11th Ave N

7217 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7217 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
carpet
carpet
This CHARMING home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious fenced in yard, and an enclosed sun-room perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, relaxing with a book, or entertaining friends and family. Nestled in the heart of AZALEA, this family friendly neighborhood is steps away from the PINELLAS TRAIL and minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and St. Pete\'s World Famous Award Winning Beaches.

Blinds
Carpet
Den/Office
Large Backyard
Plenty Of Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 11th Ave N have any available units?
7217 11th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 7217 11th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7217 11th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 11th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7217 11th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7217 11th Ave N offer parking?
No, 7217 11th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7217 11th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 11th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 11th Ave N have a pool?
No, 7217 11th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7217 11th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7217 11th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 11th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 11th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 11th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 11th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

