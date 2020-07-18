All apartments in St. Petersburg
7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE
7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE

7121 Mount Essex Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Mount Essex Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Enjoy the Florida lifestyle with this 2 bed/1.5 bath home that features a large living room, spacious kitchen, updated baths, new laminate flooring throughout, newer central A/C, and new washer and dryer inside. Enjoy the large lanai off the living area or sit on the patio area outside. Large shed for storage. Two-car carport. Annual rental for $1,000 per month that includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care and all amenities of the community including boat ramps, two fishing docks, fitness room, billiards and heated pool. Home is located in 55+, waterfront, 24-hr manned gated community that is conveniently located close to downtown St. Petersburg and 4th street shopping and restaurants. Carefree living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have any available units?
7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have?
Some of 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
