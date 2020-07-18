7121 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool pool table

Enjoy the Florida lifestyle with this 2 bed/1.5 bath home that features a large living room, spacious kitchen, updated baths, new laminate flooring throughout, newer central A/C, and new washer and dryer inside. Enjoy the large lanai off the living area or sit on the patio area outside. Large shed for storage. Two-car carport. Annual rental for $1,000 per month that includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care and all amenities of the community including boat ramps, two fishing docks, fitness room, billiards and heated pool. Home is located in 55+, waterfront, 24-hr manned gated community that is conveniently located close to downtown St. Petersburg and 4th street shopping and restaurants. Carefree living at its best!