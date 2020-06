Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very cute 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom duplex in the Tyrone - West St. Pete area. Very close to Tyrone mall and across from St. Pete college. Open floor plan where the kitchen overlooks the living room. Spacious master bedroom. Newer AC. Oversized front porch, perfect for relaxing. Alley access and parking pad. Very nice sized backyard. This is a great 1/2 duplex.