Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Home In Allendale Terrace - Welcome Home!



Located in Allendale Terrace on a tree-lined brick street this 2 bedroom home is full of charm and character! There are beautiful hardwood floors, an updated bath and a new modern eat-in-kitchen that is perfect for the avid home chef. French doors lead to a spacious bonus room that would suit a home office, family room or the perfect place for the occasional guest. Home has an attached garage with room for extra storage, and a sizable rear screened porch that overlooks the private fenced back yard with a picture perfect storage shed.



No Smoking !!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5250099)