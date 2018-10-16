All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

7019 14TH STREET S

7019 14th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

7019 14th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Rental Unfurnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage remodeled in 2015 with all the bells and whistles. Location! Location! Beautiful Pink Streets offers a Park at the end of this street. Enter your kayak or paddleboard into Tampa Bay with views of the Skyway Bridge and Gorgeous Sunsets. Great place to walk your dogs. This Home is fenced in and has a Large Master Bedroom and Master bath. Also come with Washer and Dryer in the 1 car garage with a Mud sink. Enjoy a BBQ in the backyard with your family and friends with no neighbors behind you. Also has a Sprinkler System to keep everything green. Close to Shopping Centers , Bay Vista Park with Dock and Boat ramp, Lake Vista has a Community Pool and Tennis Court. Hurray ……..this should go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 14TH STREET S have any available units?
7019 14TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 14TH STREET S have?
Some of 7019 14TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 14TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
7019 14TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 14TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7019 14TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 7019 14TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 7019 14TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 7019 14TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 14TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 14TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 7019 14TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 7019 14TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 7019 14TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 14TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 14TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
