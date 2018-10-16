7019 14TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Rental Unfurnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage remodeled in 2015 with all the bells and whistles. Location! Location! Beautiful Pink Streets offers a Park at the end of this street. Enter your kayak or paddleboard into Tampa Bay with views of the Skyway Bridge and Gorgeous Sunsets. Great place to walk your dogs. This Home is fenced in and has a Large Master Bedroom and Master bath. Also come with Washer and Dryer in the 1 car garage with a Mud sink. Enjoy a BBQ in the backyard with your family and friends with no neighbors behind you. Also has a Sprinkler System to keep everything green. Close to Shopping Centers , Bay Vista Park with Dock and Boat ramp, Lake Vista has a Community Pool and Tennis Court. Hurray ……..this should go fast.