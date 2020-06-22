Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

701 51st St N Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home - This Tyrone area rental home is available 7/1/20 for move in. Pets are welcomed with owner approval. The home features a corner lot, large yard, new appliances, new roof in 2014, new air-conditioning, finished carport to serve as a third bedroom or bonus room, new interior paint, application process is easy and fast!

NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!



PLEASE CONTACT BETH AT PROPERTY TRACK TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE HOME AT 727-510-2121.



(RLNE4185519)