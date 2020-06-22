All apartments in St. Petersburg
701 51st St N

701 51st Street North · (727) 641-1162 ext. 300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 51st St N · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
701 51st St N Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home - This Tyrone area rental home is available 7/1/20 for move in. Pets are welcomed with owner approval. The home features a corner lot, large yard, new appliances, new roof in 2014, new air-conditioning, finished carport to serve as a third bedroom or bonus room, new interior paint, application process is easy and fast!
NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!

PLEASE CONTACT BETH AT PROPERTY TRACK TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE HOME AT 727-510-2121.

(RLNE4185519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 51st St N have any available units?
701 51st St N has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 51st St N have?
Some of 701 51st St N's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 51st St N currently offering any rent specials?
701 51st St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 51st St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 51st St N is pet friendly.
Does 701 51st St N offer parking?
Yes, 701 51st St N does offer parking.
Does 701 51st St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 51st St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 51st St N have a pool?
No, 701 51st St N does not have a pool.
Does 701 51st St N have accessible units?
No, 701 51st St N does not have accessible units.
Does 701 51st St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 51st St N does not have units with dishwashers.
