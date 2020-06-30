6940 4TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, POOL home, located on TAMPA BAY is available for rent immediately. Recently updated, you will experience the fresh clean feel of this waterfront home as you walk through the large double front door. Upon entering the expansive family room, the vaulted ceilings, new luxury vinyl flooring, large windows and new french doors welcome you with warm natural light and a coastal vibe. The master suite has newly installed french doors to allow in the natural light and 2 separate walk in closets. The master en-suite bathroom has been completely remodeled and includes a luxurious soaking tub, separate shower stall with subway tile surround and dual sinks with stone counter top. New light fixtures and a large ceiling fan have been installed in the kitchen and family room. Designed with a split floor plan, the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms and 2nd bath are separated from the master suite by the family room allowing for privacy. The laundry room with full sized washer & dryer has direct access to the attached 2 car garage. The back yard is equipped with a sparkling POOL, large concrete patio and a gazebo, perfect for lounging around and enjoying the sunny Florida days. You will also find a composite dock/observation walkway that will take you to the waters edge. This is a rare opportunity to rent a newly updated, water front pool home. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, owner will provide for lawn and pool service. No Smoking.