St. Petersburg, FL
6940 4TH STREET S
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

6940 4TH STREET S

6940 4th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6940 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, POOL home, located on TAMPA BAY is available for rent immediately. Recently updated, you will experience the fresh clean feel of this waterfront home as you walk through the large double front door. Upon entering the expansive family room, the vaulted ceilings, new luxury vinyl flooring, large windows and new french doors welcome you with warm natural light and a coastal vibe. The master suite has newly installed french doors to allow in the natural light and 2 separate walk in closets. The master en-suite bathroom has been completely remodeled and includes a luxurious soaking tub, separate shower stall with subway tile surround and dual sinks with stone counter top. New light fixtures and a large ceiling fan have been installed in the kitchen and family room. Designed with a split floor plan, the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms and 2nd bath are separated from the master suite by the family room allowing for privacy. The laundry room with full sized washer & dryer has direct access to the attached 2 car garage. The back yard is equipped with a sparkling POOL, large concrete patio and a gazebo, perfect for lounging around and enjoying the sunny Florida days. You will also find a composite dock/observation walkway that will take you to the waters edge. This is a rare opportunity to rent a newly updated, water front pool home. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, owner will provide for lawn and pool service. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 4TH STREET S have any available units?
6940 4TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6940 4TH STREET S have?
Some of 6940 4TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 4TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
6940 4TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 4TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 6940 4TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6940 4TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 6940 4TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 6940 4TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6940 4TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 4TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 6940 4TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 6940 4TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 6940 4TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 4TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6940 4TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

