6911 Dartmouth Ave N

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7797006036 ---- WOW! 3/2 Updated kitchen/laminate wood floors/garage with washer & dryer hookups/large back yard. Nice size living area and one car garage with laundry area. Pasadena area close to Tyrone/beaches/interstate/10 minutes from downtown. Built in 1991 this home is quite a find! Do not wait, schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. One month rent, a one time $295 admin fee and a $1500 security deposit moves you in. 1 Car Garage 2 Baths Central Heat/Air Storage Three Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Wood Floors