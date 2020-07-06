All apartments in St. Petersburg
6911 Dartmouth Ave N
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

6911 Dartmouth Ave N

6911 Dartmouth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7797006036 ---- WOW! 3/2 Updated kitchen/laminate wood floors/garage with washer & dryer hookups/large back yard. Nice size living area and one car garage with laundry area. Pasadena area close to Tyrone/beaches/interstate/10 minutes from downtown. Built in 1991 this home is quite a find! Do not wait, schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. One month rent, a one time $295 admin fee and a $1500 security deposit moves you in. 1 Car Garage 2 Baths Central Heat/Air Storage Three Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Dartmouth Ave N have any available units?
6911 Dartmouth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Dartmouth Ave N have?
Some of 6911 Dartmouth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Dartmouth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Dartmouth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Dartmouth Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6911 Dartmouth Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6911 Dartmouth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Dartmouth Ave N offers parking.
Does 6911 Dartmouth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6911 Dartmouth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Dartmouth Ave N have a pool?
No, 6911 Dartmouth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Dartmouth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6911 Dartmouth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Dartmouth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Dartmouth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

