6844 17th Street South

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Extra Large Two Bedroom Two Bathroom House - You must see the inside of this home. Its a two bedroom two bathroom ranch style house that exudes privacy. This house comes with an updated kitchen and both bathrooms are also updated. You will enjoy entertaining in the extra large living space with lots of natural lighting and beautiful tiled floors. Cook up some amazing meals on your gas stove, and granite countertops. There is lots of cabinet space as well in the kitchen area. The bedrooms are good size and also have lots of closet space. There are ceiling fans in all the bedrooms which will help keep the home cool during the summer months. But this home does also come with central air and heat. There is a fenced in backyard with patio area, deck, storage shed and workshop. The backyard is ideal for entertaining your friends and family. This home has an oversized water heater, with washer and dryer in your oversized one car garage. Your lawn care is included in the rent amount. Please call for more information.



