St. Petersburg, FL
6844 17th Street South
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

6844 17th Street South

6844 17th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6844 17th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Extra Large Two Bedroom Two Bathroom House - You must see the inside of this home. Its a two bedroom two bathroom ranch style house that exudes privacy. This house comes with an updated kitchen and both bathrooms are also updated. You will enjoy entertaining in the extra large living space with lots of natural lighting and beautiful tiled floors. Cook up some amazing meals on your gas stove, and granite countertops. There is lots of cabinet space as well in the kitchen area. The bedrooms are good size and also have lots of closet space. There are ceiling fans in all the bedrooms which will help keep the home cool during the summer months. But this home does also come with central air and heat. There is a fenced in backyard with patio area, deck, storage shed and workshop. The backyard is ideal for entertaining your friends and family. This home has an oversized water heater, with washer and dryer in your oversized one car garage. Your lawn care is included in the rent amount. Please call for more information.

(RLNE5518595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 17th Street South have any available units?
6844 17th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6844 17th Street South have?
Some of 6844 17th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6844 17th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
6844 17th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 17th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6844 17th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 6844 17th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 6844 17th Street South offers parking.
Does 6844 17th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6844 17th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 17th Street South have a pool?
No, 6844 17th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 6844 17th Street South have accessible units?
No, 6844 17th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 6844 17th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6844 17th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

