All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

6826 Stones Throw Cir N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6826 Stones Throw Cir N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
elevator
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Stonesthrow Condos in West St. Pete! perfect location & convenient to everything.. Tyrone area shopping, dining, parks, library, gyms, schools, SPC , Pinellas Trail, and even Publix! Just a short drive to Gulf of Mexico Beaches and 15 minutes to downtown St Pete. This beautiful and spacious 1 Br unit features vaulted ceilings and an open living area w/sliders leading out to a private balcony. Kitchen has good cabinet space..and there is washer and dryer in the unit. Master suite have access to balcony and walk in closet. Community features walking paths, pool and spa, tennis courts & car wash area. Welcome to Stones Throw!... Sorry, no pets. Application Fee is $40.00. Association Fee is an additional $100.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have any available units?
6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have?
Some of 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus