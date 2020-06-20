6826 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area elevator pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Stonesthrow Condos in West St. Pete! perfect location & convenient to everything.. Tyrone area shopping, dining, parks, library, gyms, schools, SPC , Pinellas Trail, and even Publix! Just a short drive to Gulf of Mexico Beaches and 15 minutes to downtown St Pete. This beautiful and spacious 1 Br unit features vaulted ceilings and an open living area w/sliders leading out to a private balcony. Kitchen has good cabinet space..and there is washer and dryer in the unit. Master suite have access to balcony and walk in closet. Community features walking paths, pool and spa, tennis courts & car wash area. Welcome to Stones Throw!... Sorry, no pets. Application Fee is $40.00. Association Fee is an additional $100.00.