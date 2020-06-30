6800 20TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

For Rent $1,395.00 per month. Beautiful & updated condo. This amazing kitchen is open with a breakfast bar, granite countertops and decorative backsplash; lighted glass doors cabinet; color changing LED on top and bottom cabinets, a lazy susan for all your spices and a large one for all your pots; built-in microwave, stainless-steel appliances & garbage disposal. Open concept with an impressive wall to wall faux brick wallpaper. 2 bathrooms updated with new toilets & vanities. The master bedroom has 2 custom closets, a walk-in closet, the other has mirror doors with double bars as well. The guest bedroom has its very own walk-in closet and a linen/coat closet in the hallway. With porcelain tile in the kitchen, hallway & bathrooms; the rest of this condo has engineered wood for easy maintenance; the condo has been freshly painted walls, doors & baseboard! Beautiful pool with grills and covered carport in front of your unit, to keep your car cool & dry from the rain. This condo is in a prime area just off Tyrone, minutes-walk to the mall, restaurants, groceries & gyms. A few miles from the beautiful beaches, minutes from downtown & I-275. This a smoke free property. No Pets please. Credit check and background check per each adult is required $85 per each. First, last and security is also required. The owner pays for water, sewage, trash removal, pool and ground maintenance and covered parking and is only charging the tenant an small amount per month to help with the expense.