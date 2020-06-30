All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

6800 20TH AVENUE N

6800 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6800 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
For Rent $1,395.00 per month. Beautiful & updated condo. This amazing kitchen is open with a breakfast bar, granite countertops and decorative backsplash; lighted glass doors cabinet; color changing LED on top and bottom cabinets, a lazy susan for all your spices and a large one for all your pots; built-in microwave, stainless-steel appliances & garbage disposal. Open concept with an impressive wall to wall faux brick wallpaper. 2 bathrooms updated with new toilets & vanities. The master bedroom has 2 custom closets, a walk-in closet, the other has mirror doors with double bars as well. The guest bedroom has its very own walk-in closet and a linen/coat closet in the hallway. With porcelain tile in the kitchen, hallway & bathrooms; the rest of this condo has engineered wood for easy maintenance; the condo has been freshly painted walls, doors & baseboard! Beautiful pool with grills and covered carport in front of your unit, to keep your car cool & dry from the rain. This condo is in a prime area just off Tyrone, minutes-walk to the mall, restaurants, groceries & gyms. A few miles from the beautiful beaches, minutes from downtown & I-275. This a smoke free property. No Pets please. Credit check and background check per each adult is required $85 per each. First, last and security is also required. The owner pays for water, sewage, trash removal, pool and ground maintenance and covered parking and is only charging the tenant an small amount per month to help with the expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 20TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6800 20TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 20TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6800 20TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 20TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6800 20TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 20TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6800 20TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6800 20TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6800 20TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6800 20TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 20TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 20TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 6800 20TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 6800 20TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6800 20TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 20TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 20TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

