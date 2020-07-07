678 64TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Are you looking for an affordable, cute house for rent in a great neighborhood? This is it. It is located on a quiet street, and has a huge fenced back yard with a porch. 2 BR/ 1 BA block home - Open living room space with an additional room that could be used as a formal dining room, or for a bonus room/office. Two outside covered porch areas, one on the side of the home as well as a large one in the back. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer. Extra storage space on back porch area. Enjoy relaxing in the LARGE fenced in back yard that backs to a nature preserve! Orange, grapefruit & lemon trees in back yard. Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge provided. Call today!