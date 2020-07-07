All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 678 64TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
678 64TH AVENUE S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

678 64TH AVENUE S

678 64th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

678 64th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for an affordable, cute house for rent in a great neighborhood? This is it. It is located on a quiet street, and has a huge fenced back yard with a porch. 2 BR/ 1 BA block home - Open living room space with an additional room that could be used as a formal dining room, or for a bonus room/office. Two outside covered porch areas, one on the side of the home as well as a large one in the back. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer. Extra storage space on back porch area. Enjoy relaxing in the LARGE fenced in back yard that backs to a nature preserve! Orange, grapefruit & lemon trees in back yard. Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge provided. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 64TH AVENUE S have any available units?
678 64TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 678 64TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 678 64TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 64TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
678 64TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 64TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 678 64TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 678 64TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 678 64TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 678 64TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 678 64TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 64TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 678 64TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 678 64TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 678 64TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 678 64TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 64TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus