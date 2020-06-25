677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE

Amenities

Annual rental. This lovingly-maintained 2 bed/2 bath home comes fully furnished and totally remodeled! Look at the features: 2019 roof, 2019 split system A/C system throughout home, new easy-care laminate flooring throughout and separate utility shed with washer/dryer. Totally updated kitchen and baths. Two-car carport. Comes beautifully furnished. Home is conveniently located close to community park with fishing dock. It may not be waterfront, but you are very close! Home is in Americana Cove, a 55+ waterfront community, conveniently located only 10 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg and 15 minutes to I-275 and airports. Sorry, no pets. One person in home must be age 55 and the minimum age of second person is 45. Background/credit required. Non-refundable application fee of $100 and orientation with manager required. Deposit: $1,000. Must see inside to appreciate!