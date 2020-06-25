All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:55 PM

677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE

677 Mount Lancaster Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

677 Mount Lancaster Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Amenities

Annual rental. This lovingly-maintained 2 bed/2 bath home comes fully furnished and totally remodeled! Look at the features: 2019 roof, 2019 split system A/C system throughout home, new easy-care laminate flooring throughout and separate utility shed with washer/dryer. Totally updated kitchen and baths. Two-car carport. Comes beautifully furnished. Home is conveniently located close to community park with fishing dock. It may not be waterfront, but you are very close! Home is in Americana Cove, a 55+ waterfront community, conveniently located only 10 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg and 15 minutes to I-275 and airports. Sorry, no pets. One person in home must be age 55 and the minimum age of second person is 45. Background/credit required. Non-refundable application fee of $100 and orientation with manager required. Deposit: $1,000. Must see inside to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE have any available units?
677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE have?
Some of 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 MOUNT LANCASTER AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
