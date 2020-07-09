6635 Burlington Ave N

Amenities
Available now for move in within 30 days
Well maintained two bedroom, one bath with one car garage in west St Pete- South Pasadena area - built in 1954
Great curb appeal with green front lawn and native low maintenance landscaping
Gleaming terrazzo floors throughout
Stainless appliances and solid wood cabinets in kitchen
Master bedroom will fit a king bed and has a double closet
Second bedroom will fit a queen and has a double closet
Updated bathroom with floating vanity
Large sunporch at the back of the house
Clean and bright garage has washer/dryer which stay with the house
Fenced back yard and native succulents and shell along the house
Sorry, shed is not for tenant use
Lawn care and pest control included in rent
No smoking is permitted on premises
One adult dog under 20 lbs considered. No cats. Additional deposit required. $200 pet fee plus current shot records and renter\'s insurance with pet liability coverage required for approved pet
Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental
$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.
Full first month\'s rent and security deposit due prior to move in
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.
Dean and DeWitt is acting as a leasing service only for this property