6635 Burlington Ave N

Available now for move in within 30 days



Well maintained two bedroom, one bath with one car garage in west St Pete- South Pasadena area - built in 1954



Great curb appeal with green front lawn and native low maintenance landscaping



Gleaming terrazzo floors throughout



Stainless appliances and solid wood cabinets in kitchen



Master bedroom will fit a king bed and has a double closet



Second bedroom will fit a queen and has a double closet



Updated bathroom with floating vanity



Large sunporch at the back of the house



Clean and bright garage has washer/dryer which stay with the house



Fenced back yard and native succulents and shell along the house



Sorry, shed is not for tenant use



Lawn care and pest control included in rent



No smoking is permitted on premises



One adult dog under 20 lbs considered. No cats. Additional deposit required. $200 pet fee plus current shot records and renter\'s insurance with pet liability coverage required for approved pet



Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Full first month\'s rent and security deposit due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.



Dean and DeWitt is acting as a leasing service only for this property