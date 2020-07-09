All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 8 2019

6635 Burlington Ave N

6635 Burlington Avenue North
Location

6635 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/beb4d4001c ----
Available now for move in within 30 days

Well maintained two bedroom, one bath with one car garage in west St Pete- South Pasadena area - built in 1954

Great curb appeal with green front lawn and native low maintenance landscaping

Gleaming terrazzo floors throughout

Stainless appliances and solid wood cabinets in kitchen

Master bedroom will fit a king bed and has a double closet

Second bedroom will fit a queen and has a double closet

Updated bathroom with floating vanity

Large sunporch at the back of the house

Clean and bright garage has washer/dryer which stay with the house

Fenced back yard and native succulents and shell along the house

Sorry, shed is not for tenant use

Lawn care and pest control included in rent

No smoking is permitted on premises

One adult dog under 20 lbs considered. No cats. Additional deposit required. $200 pet fee plus current shot records and renter\'s insurance with pet liability coverage required for approved pet

Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Full first month\'s rent and security deposit due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.

Dean and DeWitt is acting as a leasing service only for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 Burlington Ave N have any available units?
6635 Burlington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6635 Burlington Ave N have?
Some of 6635 Burlington Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 Burlington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6635 Burlington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 Burlington Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6635 Burlington Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6635 Burlington Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6635 Burlington Ave N offers parking.
Does 6635 Burlington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6635 Burlington Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 Burlington Ave N have a pool?
No, 6635 Burlington Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6635 Burlington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6635 Burlington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 Burlington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 Burlington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

