651 VALLANCE WAY NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Three bedroom / two bath / one-car garage townhome in the well-manicured subdivision of Wyngate Townhomes at Brighton Bay. Large entryway leads into open living area with wood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances, including a dishwasher. Enclosed porch gives extra space for a small Florida room. Three bedrooms upstairs and full-sized washer and dryer upstairs as well. Wood floors continue upstairs. Two full baths upstairs – master has double sinks, tub and separate shower along with a half bath downstairs. Complex has 24 hour security, a pool and hot tub, tennis and volleyball courts and a playground. Trash is included in the rent. Zoned for Sawgrass Elementary, Fitzgerald Middle and Pinellas Park High. Convenient to Tampa via Gandy Bridge or the Howard Frankland.