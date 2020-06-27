All apartments in St. Petersburg
651 VALLANCE WAY NE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

651 VALLANCE WAY NE

651 Vallance Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

651 Vallance Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Three bedroom / two bath / one-car garage townhome in the well-manicured subdivision of Wyngate Townhomes at Brighton Bay. Large entryway leads into open living area with wood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances, including a dishwasher. Enclosed porch gives extra space for a small Florida room. Three bedrooms upstairs and full-sized washer and dryer upstairs as well. Wood floors continue upstairs. Two full baths upstairs – master has double sinks, tub and separate shower along with a half bath downstairs. Complex has 24 hour security, a pool and hot tub, tennis and volleyball courts and a playground. Trash is included in the rent. Zoned for Sawgrass Elementary, Fitzgerald Middle and Pinellas Park High. Convenient to Tampa via Gandy Bridge or the Howard Frankland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 VALLANCE WAY NE have any available units?
651 VALLANCE WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 VALLANCE WAY NE have?
Some of 651 VALLANCE WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 VALLANCE WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
651 VALLANCE WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 VALLANCE WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 651 VALLANCE WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 651 VALLANCE WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 651 VALLANCE WAY NE offers parking.
Does 651 VALLANCE WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 VALLANCE WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 VALLANCE WAY NE have a pool?
Yes, 651 VALLANCE WAY NE has a pool.
Does 651 VALLANCE WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 651 VALLANCE WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 651 VALLANCE WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 VALLANCE WAY NE has units with dishwashers.
