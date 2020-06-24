6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE

Amenities

Great location for this townhome, one of the rarest homes that comes available in this waterfront community, that is close to Tampa Bay in NE St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has the feel of a single family home, but without all of the maintenance. The newer kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space with convenient adjacent laundry room. This community is dog friendly with no weight restriction (some breads are restricted) and up to a 3 animal allowance. Great place to take your dog for a stroll. There are 2 community swimming pools, one of which is heated during winter season. Enjoy fishing off the community pier in this quiet enclave surrounded by water way, large custom homes with docks, Weedon Island Preserve, and Mangrove Golf Course. Convenient location to major roads and highways, beaches within 20 minutes drive, shopping centers, malls, the best restaurants, and much more.