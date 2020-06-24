All apartments in St. Petersburg
6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE

6490 Cape Hatteras Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6490 Cape Hatteras Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location for this townhome, one of the rarest homes that comes available in this waterfront community, that is close to Tampa Bay in NE St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has the feel of a single family home, but without all of the maintenance. The newer kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space with convenient adjacent laundry room. This community is dog friendly with no weight restriction (some breads are restricted) and up to a 3 animal allowance. Great place to take your dog for a stroll. There are 2 community swimming pools, one of which is heated during winter season. Enjoy fishing off the community pier in this quiet enclave surrounded by water way, large custom homes with docks, Weedon Island Preserve, and Mangrove Golf Course. Convenient location to major roads and highways, beaches within 20 minutes drive, shopping centers, malls, the best restaurants, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE have any available units?
6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE have?
Some of 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE is pet friendly.
Does 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE offers parking.
Does 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE have a pool?
Yes, 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE has a pool.
Does 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6490 CAPE HATTERAS WAY NE has units with dishwashers.
