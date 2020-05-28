All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

6295 Bahia Del Mar Circle · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6295 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Premium Property. This newly remodeled one bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Bahia Del Mar is the perfect place to get away from it all. The condo boasts an updated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, ceramic tile, a wall-mounted flat screen TV, new furniture and more. Kick back, relax and drink in the peacefulness of the island on the balcony. Lounge by the heated pool or rejuvenate in the hot tub after a full day of sight-seeing or theme park adventures. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach. While on the island, walk, jog or bike Isla's quaint Spanish named streets which meander through lush gardens surrounded by royal palms, ponds and waterways. While here make sure to check out the local restaurants and unique shops on the beaches. There’s something for everyone when you stay with us - fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and theme parks. Isla Del Sol is the perfect Florida getaway.
May - December rates: $2,013. January & April rates: $3,393. February & March rates: $4,025. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity