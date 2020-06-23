6269 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Nestle into paradise by staying in our completely furnished condo located in the beautiful palm tree lined community of Palma Del Mar. [Leased 11/1/19-5/1/20] A Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Furniture, Accessories, Linens, Towels, Dishes, Kitchenware, Silverware, Pots and Pans are all in place for you for your comfort. This unit is available now for short term or long term and has been recently renovated and provides brand new furnishings to welcome you home. The interior features new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, solid stone countertops, and all the furnishings you need for your stay. Just pack your bags and you will be living in paradise in no time! Enjoy the community pool, walk by the waterside, or just relax on one of the many beaches nearby. Enjoy some of the the island life activities including kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding, dolphin watching, and sightseeing. Plenty of shops, restaurants, and grocery stores nearby with convenient access to the interstate and international airports. Enjoy the Saint Petersburg lifestyle for a month or more!! Nearby Fort Desoto has Swimming Beaches, 800' boat ramp, 2.25m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000' Gulf & 500' Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilions, Historic Fort, Quartermaster Storehouse Museum, and a Dog Park.