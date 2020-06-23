All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
6269 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6269 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

6269 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

6269 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestle into paradise by staying in our completely furnished condo located in the beautiful palm tree lined community of Palma Del Mar. [Leased 11/1/19-5/1/20] A Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Furniture, Accessories, Linens, Towels, Dishes, Kitchenware, Silverware, Pots and Pans are all in place for you for your comfort. This unit is available now for short term or long term and has been recently renovated and provides brand new furnishings to welcome you home. The interior features new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, solid stone countertops, and all the furnishings you need for your stay. Just pack your bags and you will be living in paradise in no time! Enjoy the community pool, walk by the waterside, or just relax on one of the many beaches nearby. Enjoy some of the the island life activities including kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding, dolphin watching, and sightseeing. Plenty of shops, restaurants, and grocery stores nearby with convenient access to the interstate and international airports. Enjoy the Saint Petersburg lifestyle for a month or more!! Nearby Fort Desoto has Swimming Beaches, 800' boat ramp, 2.25m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000' Gulf & 500' Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilions, Historic Fort, Quartermaster Storehouse Museum, and a Dog Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

