626 12TH AVENUE NE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

626 12TH AVENUE NE

626 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

626 12th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Peek water and Park views, and bay breezes. Great location. Clean and modernized with central heat/A/C, newer kitchens, dishwasher, built-in microwave and granite. Tile floors and carpet. Tankless hot water system. Walking distance to downtown, parks & waterfront, restaurants, Vinoy Hotel & and all the downtown- liveliness. Ceiling fan in bedroom. One assigned parking spot on premise. Paver courtyard with palm trees, great fresh outdoor living space. Washer and dryer on site. Realtor related to Owner of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 12TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
626 12TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 12TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 626 12TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 12TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
626 12TH AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 12TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 626 12TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 626 12TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 626 12TH AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 626 12TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 12TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 12TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 626 12TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 626 12TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 626 12TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 626 12TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 12TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
