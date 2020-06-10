626 12TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Peek water and Park views, and bay breezes. Great location. Clean and modernized with central heat/A/C, newer kitchens, dishwasher, built-in microwave and granite. Tile floors and carpet. Tankless hot water system. Walking distance to downtown, parks & waterfront, restaurants, Vinoy Hotel & and all the downtown- liveliness. Ceiling fan in bedroom. One assigned parking spot on premise. Paver courtyard with palm trees, great fresh outdoor living space. Washer and dryer on site. Realtor related to Owner of building.