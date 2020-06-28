6231 5th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully furnished, beach style home in St.Petersburg! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Cute beachy designed home is available now in South Pasadena area of St .Petersburg! This home features bathrooms attached to both bedrooms, is completely furnished with very nice furniture, no carpet, new plank tile in the kitchen, fenced in backyard and is located on a historic brick road. The master bedroom has a tempur-pedic king bed and a queen bed in the other bedroom. There are two couches in the living room/ den. One couch a reclining leather couch and the other couch is a new Serta. The home has all matching black kitchen appliances that include refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and above the range microwave. There is a washer and dryer under the carport in a nook.. There is off street parking in the car port behind the home and usually about 2 spots out in front of the home as well. There are plenty of towels and kitchen utensils.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1562364



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Does not accept Section 8.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



