6231 5th Ave S
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

6231 5th Ave S

6231 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6231 5th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished, beach style home in St.Petersburg! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Cute beachy designed home is available now in South Pasadena area of St .Petersburg! This home features bathrooms attached to both bedrooms, is completely furnished with very nice furniture, no carpet, new plank tile in the kitchen, fenced in backyard and is located on a historic brick road. The master bedroom has a tempur-pedic king bed and a queen bed in the other bedroom. There are two couches in the living room/ den. One couch a reclining leather couch and the other couch is a new Serta. The home has all matching black kitchen appliances that include refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and above the range microwave. There is a washer and dryer under the carport in a nook.. There is off street parking in the car port behind the home and usually about 2 spots out in front of the home as well. There are plenty of towels and kitchen utensils.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1562364

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Does not accept Section 8.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5121614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 5th Ave S have any available units?
6231 5th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6231 5th Ave S have?
Some of 6231 5th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 5th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6231 5th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 5th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6231 5th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6231 5th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6231 5th Ave S offers parking.
Does 6231 5th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6231 5th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 5th Ave S have a pool?
No, 6231 5th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6231 5th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6231 5th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 5th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 5th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
