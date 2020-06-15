6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Enjoy the Florida lifestyle at this tastefully decorated 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Palma Del Mar. Community amenities include a heated pool and spa, fishing pier, and a recreation room for activities and entertaining, all surrounded by beautiful tropical landscaping. Isla Del Sol Yacht & Country Club memberships are available for seasonal residents. Golf, tennis, yacht club and social fees apply. Convenient location only 1.5 miles to the Historic Don Cesar Hotel and St. Pete Beach. Bike to Tierra Verde and Fort DeSoto. Easy access to I-275, a short 15 minute drive to downtown St. Petersburg, and 35 minutes to Clearwater and Tampa International Airport. Short term rental only.