Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

6219 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 367-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6219 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy the Florida lifestyle at this tastefully decorated 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Palma Del Mar. Community amenities include a heated pool and spa, fishing pier, and a recreation room for activities and entertaining, all surrounded by beautiful tropical landscaping. Isla Del Sol Yacht & Country Club memberships are available for seasonal residents. Golf, tennis, yacht club and social fees apply. Convenient location only 1.5 miles to the Historic Don Cesar Hotel and St. Pete Beach. Bike to Tierra Verde and Fort DeSoto. Easy access to I-275, a short 15 minute drive to downtown St. Petersburg, and 35 minutes to Clearwater and Tampa International Airport. Short term rental only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
