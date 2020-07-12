6201 6TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom Old Florida style bungalow for rent. Nice sized bedrooms, beautiful wood floors, high beamed ceilings, fully equipped

kitchen, and furnishings. This home has lots of rooms, including a cozy breakfast nook, dinning room, and screened in back patio great for

looking out to the huge back yard. Pets allowed and no washer/dryer connection but laundry facility located offsite nearby. Great parks and boat ramp close by. Short drive to downtown, the beaches, and easy access to 275.