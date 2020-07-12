All apartments in St. Petersburg
6201 6TH STREET S
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

6201 6TH STREET S

6201 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6201 6th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom Old Florida style bungalow for rent. Nice sized bedrooms, beautiful wood floors, high beamed ceilings, fully equipped
kitchen, and furnishings. This home has lots of rooms, including a cozy breakfast nook, dinning room, and screened in back patio great for
looking out to the huge back yard. Pets allowed and no washer/dryer connection but laundry facility located offsite nearby. Great parks and boat ramp close by. Short drive to downtown, the beaches, and easy access to 275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 6TH STREET S have any available units?
6201 6TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 6TH STREET S have?
Some of 6201 6TH STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 6TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
6201 6TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 6TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 6TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 6201 6TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 6201 6TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 6201 6TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 6TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 6TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 6201 6TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 6201 6TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 6201 6TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 6TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 6TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
