All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

6191 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6191 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Located on the greens of Isla Del Sol's 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, this bright and sunny, 2 bedroom/2 bath villa in Vista Verde North truly inspires rest and relaxation. Fun and colorful Florida décor, TVs in both bedrooms, spacious living and dining area, private patio and more round out the amenities available to you when you stay with us. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio watching the Ibis scurry across the greens or relax poolside with the newest best seller. After a full day of sun and sand, come home to Isla and drink in the peacefulness of the island before heading out for the evening. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach. Make sure to check out the area’s local restaurants, unique shops, fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and theme parks. Isla Del Sol is the perfect Florida getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6191 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus