610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport gym pool clubhouse

Located in one of the most sought-after areas in this 55+ community, this waterfront 2 bed/2 bath home is ready for

an annual renter! Home has wonderful views of the water and comes with dock and boat lift that are available

to use. Split bedroom plan with waterfront master suite with bathroom in back and front guest bedroom for

privacy. Large enclosed porch with water views for entertaining. Two-car carport and patio area which would

be great for grilling or relaxing. Storage shed with washer/dryer. Comes unfurnished. Price is $1,400 per month plus electricity--averages $100 monthly. The fee includes water/sewer,

trash pick-up, lawn mowing, 24- hour gate and all amenities of the community including heated pool, fitness

room, and clubhouse. You don’t have to do anything but enjoy your home! Americana Cove is a 55+ waterfront

community conveniently located close to Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg and I-275. Come live the dream!