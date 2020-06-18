All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:43 PM

610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE

610 Mount Oak Ave NE · (727) 692-4559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

610 Mount Oak Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 734 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located in one of the most sought-after areas in this 55+ community, this waterfront 2 bed/2 bath home is ready for
an annual renter! Home has wonderful views of the water and comes with dock and boat lift that are available
to use. Split bedroom plan with waterfront master suite with bathroom in back and front guest bedroom for
privacy. Large enclosed porch with water views for entertaining. Two-car carport and patio area which would
be great for grilling or relaxing. Storage shed with washer/dryer. Comes unfurnished. Price is $1,400 per month plus electricity--averages $100 monthly. The fee includes water/sewer,
trash pick-up, lawn mowing, 24- hour gate and all amenities of the community including heated pool, fitness
room, and clubhouse. You don’t have to do anything but enjoy your home! Americana Cove is a 55+ waterfront
community conveniently located close to Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg and I-275. Come live the dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE have any available units?
610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE have?
Some of 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 610 MOUNT OAK AVENUE NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity