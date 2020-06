Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Now! This is a very nice recently updated unit with a terrific view over the water towards the Don Cesar and St Pete Beach. New furnishings and appliances were installed and the unit was painted. Come enjoy the awesome community of Isla Del Sol. Convenient to Tampa Airport, Downtown St Petersburg with all of its activities and dining options, just minutes to St Pete Beach and Ft Desoto State Park. This is a Great vacation getaway!!! Can be rented weekly...