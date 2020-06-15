All apartments in St. Petersburg
6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S

6033 Moorings Dr S · (727) 643-3232
Location

6033 Moorings Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW CONTRUCTION TOWN-HOME FOR RENT $2795. The community is located at The Cove which is a boat lover's dream - The town-home for rent is 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with a fabulous view of the marina. The townhome is complete with Granite countertops, laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances and much much more. This Resort-Style Gated community offers lots of amenities, a full-service marina with direct boating access to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Located in southern Pinellas County in a highly desirable area where new-home construction is all too rare, this remarkable community offers the best of the relaxed Florida lifestyle. Minutes to world-famous beaches and the nationally recognized Fort Desoto Park, The Cove at Loggerhead Marina boasts a "close to everything" location that truly offers something for everyone. Less than a mile from major transportation thoroughfares, the neighborhood is only 6.5 miles from downtown St.Petersburg and a short commute to Tampa's urban core. There are five major medical centers within an eight-mile radius, as well as an abundance of fine shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and entertainment venues. With so much to do in the surrounding area! Call Agent to view this Beautiful Town-home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S have any available units?
6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S have?
Some of 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S does offer parking.
Does 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
