6033 MOORINGS DRIVE S

NEW CONTRUCTION TOWN-HOME FOR RENT $2795. The community is located at The Cove which is a boat lover's dream - The town-home for rent is 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with a fabulous view of the marina. The townhome is complete with Granite countertops, laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances and much much more. This Resort-Style Gated community offers lots of amenities, a full-service marina with direct boating access to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Located in southern Pinellas County in a highly desirable area where new-home construction is all too rare, this remarkable community offers the best of the relaxed Florida lifestyle. Minutes to world-famous beaches and the nationally recognized Fort Desoto Park, The Cove at Loggerhead Marina boasts a "close to everything" location that truly offers something for everyone. Less than a mile from major transportation thoroughfares, the neighborhood is only 6.5 miles from downtown St.Petersburg and a short commute to Tampa's urban core. There are five major medical centers within an eight-mile radius, as well as an abundance of fine shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and entertainment venues. With so much to do in the surrounding area! Call Agent to view this Beautiful Town-home!