Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 PM

6031 8TH STREET S

6031 8th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6031 8th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is such a cutie! The living room is spacious, open and bright with lots of sunshine flowing through the generous windows and features a wall of original rich bookshelves. The kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and is open to all living areas. The living areas feature ceramic tile floors throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms ( terrazzo underneath!). The home has a newer AC system (energy efficient) and also includes a full size washer & dryer. The home overlooks a charming lake " Starlight Lake" unknown to many and with the wood deck in the backyard, the summer barbecues will be a breeze ( and have one too!). Fabulous family home in a great neighborhood just blocks to Bay Vista waterfront park complete with a community boat ramp and community center. Bike paths to Downtown St.Pete or take a quick drive, either way, you're there in minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 8TH STREET S have any available units?
6031 8TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 8TH STREET S have?
Some of 6031 8TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 8TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
6031 8TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 8TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 6031 8TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6031 8TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 6031 8TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 6031 8TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6031 8TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 8TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 6031 8TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 6031 8TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 6031 8TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 8TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6031 8TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
