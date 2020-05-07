6031 8TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

This home is such a cutie! The living room is spacious, open and bright with lots of sunshine flowing through the generous windows and features a wall of original rich bookshelves. The kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and is open to all living areas. The living areas feature ceramic tile floors throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms ( terrazzo underneath!). The home has a newer AC system (energy efficient) and also includes a full size washer & dryer. The home overlooks a charming lake " Starlight Lake" unknown to many and with the wood deck in the backyard, the summer barbecues will be a breeze ( and have one too!). Fabulous family home in a great neighborhood just blocks to Bay Vista waterfront park complete with a community boat ramp and community center. Bike paths to Downtown St.Pete or take a quick drive, either way, you're there in minutes!