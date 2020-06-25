All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

6011 Bahia Del Mar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Bahia Del Mar Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
FURNISHED! Available 7-18-19 to 1-31-20 Have a week, or month, to escape-then look no further! [Leased from 2-1 to 4-16-2020] Lease rate varies based on the length of stay - call for detailsBeautiful Vista Verde East located right in the middle of a beautiful Golf Course community with a crystal bright pool just out the back door. Enjoy the magnificent Isla Del Sol Community in the heart of Paradise. Near St. Pete and Pass-A-Grille Beaches as well as Fort Desoto Park. The Isla Del Sol Country Club is in walking distance where you can join the club and play golf, tennis, enjoy the shopping, dining, marina life and more! Weekly and Monthly Rentals allowed. Just pack a bag and head over to paradise in this fully furnished condo! Located on the first floor, and condo is one level for your convenience. Nearby Fort Desoto has Swimming Beaches, 800' Boat Ramp, 2.25m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000'gulf & 500 Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilion, Historic Fort, Quartermaster Storehouse Musuem, Lease rate varies based on the length of stay - call for details. Sorry no pets allowed per community restrictions. Designated parking space #14 is located right outside your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
