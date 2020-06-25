6011 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

FURNISHED! Available 7-18-19 to 1-31-20 Have a week, or month, to escape-then look no further! [Leased from 2-1 to 4-16-2020] Lease rate varies based on the length of stay - call for detailsBeautiful Vista Verde East located right in the middle of a beautiful Golf Course community with a crystal bright pool just out the back door. Enjoy the magnificent Isla Del Sol Community in the heart of Paradise. Near St. Pete and Pass-A-Grille Beaches as well as Fort Desoto Park. The Isla Del Sol Country Club is in walking distance where you can join the club and play golf, tennis, enjoy the shopping, dining, marina life and more! Weekly and Monthly Rentals allowed. Just pack a bag and head over to paradise in this fully furnished condo! Located on the first floor, and condo is one level for your convenience. Nearby Fort Desoto has Swimming Beaches, 800' Boat Ramp, 2.25m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000'gulf & 500 Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilion, Historic Fort, Quartermaster Storehouse Musuem, Lease rate varies based on the length of stay - call for details. Sorry no pets allowed per community restrictions. Designated parking space #14 is located right outside your front door!