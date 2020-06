Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully upgraded 3 bed 2 bath condo with mahogany kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, all tile throughout and wood floors in bedrooms and hallways located on 1st floor w/screened in lanai/storage.

This community is centrally located in the Gandy area of St. Pete, minutes away from downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and beaches.



Rent is $1,600 a month any additional questions or to schedule a showing please call/text Alina