All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5890 37TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5890 37TH AVENUE N
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

5890 37TH AVENUE N

5890 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5890 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Location near St Pete General Hospital. Great condition 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1/2 Duplex for Rent. This home is "Turn Key" fully furnished, or Owner will empty unit if needed. 1 medium to small pet is allowed. The Carport is Gated and the circle driveway offers space for many additional vehicles. There is No carpeting in this home, all terrazzo flooring makes up keep/cleaning a breeze. Yard maint. is included. There is a laundry room in the back of the carport, which is shared by both sides of the duplex. Beautiful Fenced Back yard with patio, and room for your grill. The owner occupies the other half of this duplex, on a part time basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5890 37TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5890 37TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5890 37TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5890 37TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5890 37TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5890 37TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5890 37TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5890 37TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5890 37TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5890 37TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5890 37TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5890 37TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5890 37TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5890 37TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5890 37TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5890 37TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5890 37TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5890 37TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus