5890 37TH AVENUE N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Location near St Pete General Hospital. Great condition 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1/2 Duplex for Rent. This home is "Turn Key" fully furnished, or Owner will empty unit if needed. 1 medium to small pet is allowed. The Carport is Gated and the circle driveway offers space for many additional vehicles. There is No carpeting in this home, all terrazzo flooring makes up keep/cleaning a breeze. Yard maint. is included. There is a laundry room in the back of the carport, which is shared by both sides of the duplex. Beautiful Fenced Back yard with patio, and room for your grill. The owner occupies the other half of this duplex, on a part time basis.