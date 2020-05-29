5823 ERIN LANE S

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

VERY LARGE! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 car garage unit located near the beaches! Spacious floor plan brings in lots of light, Fully remodeled CUSTOM KITCHEN and bathrooms look gorgeous! New STAINLESS appliances! IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. Large walk-in closets! Swimming pool in the complex perfect for relaxing on those hot summer days! Near I-275 access, south beaches and Fort DeSoto, shopping, and restaurants. No smoking. No pets. $1895/month, $1800 security deposit. $50 application fee per person 18+. Water, trash included!!!