Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:40 AM

5823 ERIN LANE S

5823 Erin Way South · No Longer Available
Location

5823 Erin Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VERY LARGE! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 car garage unit located near the beaches! Spacious floor plan brings in lots of light, Fully remodeled CUSTOM KITCHEN and bathrooms look gorgeous! New STAINLESS appliances! IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. Large walk-in closets! Swimming pool in the complex perfect for relaxing on those hot summer days! Near I-275 access, south beaches and Fort DeSoto, shopping, and restaurants. No smoking. No pets. $1895/month, $1800 security deposit. $50 application fee per person 18+. Water, trash included!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 ERIN LANE S have any available units?
5823 ERIN LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5823 ERIN LANE S have?
Some of 5823 ERIN LANE S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5823 ERIN LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
5823 ERIN LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 ERIN LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 5823 ERIN LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5823 ERIN LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 5823 ERIN LANE S offers parking.
Does 5823 ERIN LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5823 ERIN LANE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 ERIN LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 5823 ERIN LANE S has a pool.
Does 5823 ERIN LANE S have accessible units?
No, 5823 ERIN LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 ERIN LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5823 ERIN LANE S has units with dishwashers.

