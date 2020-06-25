5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

AMAZING VIEWS of WATERFRONT and PRIVATE TROPICAL BEACH! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 4th Floor Condo features stunning views visible from LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN and MASTER BEDROOM. Wake up each day to your own Florida paradise! The LARGE PRIVATE BALCONY extends across Living Room and Master Bedroom. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with hookup for full-size machines! FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT plus NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED in Living Room and Master Bedroom - the rest is neutral tile. SPLIT PLAN - bedrooms not next to each other. Master Bedroom features large walk-in closet and garden tub/shower combo. Second bathroom features large walk-in shower. View of golf course from front of the unit. Community amenities include a gorgeous WATERFRONT POOL, PRIVATE BEACH, PLENTY OF PLACES FOR WALKING, ACTIVITIES, AND MUCH MORE! This gem is perfect for enjoying the Florida lifestyle without additional maintenance worries. SHORT DRIVE TO BEACH or DOWNTOWN ST PETE and easy access to I-275. 12-month lease preferred or owner may consider 24 months. $100 application fee plus $50 for each tenant age 18 or over. Subject to background check, credit check, income verification and rental history/eviction records. First month's rent, last month's rent + $1000.00 security deposit due at lease signing. Rent includes water, trash and basic cable. Maximum of 4 occupants. Association does not allow tenants in this building to have pets. Annual Toll Pass available for residents. Unit is available for immediate occupancy once tenant is approved!