St. Petersburg, FL
5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

5701 Bahia Del Mar Circle · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Location

5701 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
AMAZING VIEWS of WATERFRONT and PRIVATE TROPICAL BEACH! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 4th Floor Condo features stunning views visible from LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN and MASTER BEDROOM. Wake up each day to your own Florida paradise! The LARGE PRIVATE BALCONY extends across Living Room and Master Bedroom. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with hookup for full-size machines! FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT plus NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED in Living Room and Master Bedroom - the rest is neutral tile. SPLIT PLAN - bedrooms not next to each other. Master Bedroom features large walk-in closet and garden tub/shower combo. Second bathroom features large walk-in shower. View of golf course from front of the unit. Community amenities include a gorgeous WATERFRONT POOL, PRIVATE BEACH, PLENTY OF PLACES FOR WALKING, ACTIVITIES, AND MUCH MORE! This gem is perfect for enjoying the Florida lifestyle without additional maintenance worries. SHORT DRIVE TO BEACH or DOWNTOWN ST PETE and easy access to I-275. 12-month lease preferred or owner may consider 24 months. $100 application fee plus $50 for each tenant age 18 or over. Subject to background check, credit check, income verification and rental history/eviction records. First month's rent, last month's rent + $1000.00 security deposit due at lease signing. Rent includes water, trash and basic cable. Maximum of 4 occupants. Association does not allow tenants in this building to have pets. Annual Toll Pass available for residents. Unit is available for immediate occupancy once tenant is approved!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
