Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5601 9th Ave N
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5601 9th Ave N
5601 9th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5601 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent it now with the right (but not the obligation) to purchase it in the future. Ask me about the Lease with a Right to Purchase Program.
Remodeled 2/1 on corner lot in Disston Heights area of St. Pete. Fully fenced backyard and stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5601 9th Ave N have any available units?
5601 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5601 9th Ave N have?
Some of 5601 9th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5601 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5601 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5601 9th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5601 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5601 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
