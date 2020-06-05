All apartments in St. Petersburg
5601 9th Ave N

5601 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5601 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Rent it now with the right (but not the obligation) to purchase it in the future. Ask me about the Lease with a Right to Purchase Program.

Remodeled 2/1 on corner lot in Disston Heights area of St. Pete. Fully fenced backyard and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 9th Ave N have any available units?
5601 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 9th Ave N have?
Some of 5601 9th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5601 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5601 9th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5601 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5601 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 9th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
