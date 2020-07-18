All apartments in St. Petersburg
5548 Cedar Street NE

5548 Cedar Street Northeast · (727) 321-1212 ext. 305
Location

5548 Cedar Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5548 Cedar Street NE · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Edgemoor Estates - This tastefully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the popular Edgemoor Estates neighborhood in Northeast St Petersburg. This open floor plan home offers faux wood ceramic tiles in the main living spaces and has a neutral modern color palette throughout. The kitchen features an island with seating, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and a stunning stainless steel range hood. The custom tile bathroom showcases a modern vanity and tub/shower combo. Both bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored closet doors making the rooms feel spacious. Throughout the home there are updated lighting fixtures, ceiling fans in some rooms, freshly painted ceilings & walls and offers lots of light coming through the new windows and French doors that lead to the covered back patio. Just off the kitchen is the mud room with washer/dryer hook-up, utility sink, exterior access, and access to the freshly painted attached garage. The sunroom French doors open to the spacious, nicely landscaped back yard with partially covered patio for enjoying the outdoors. This home is just a short drive to the Mangrove Bay and Cypress Links Golf Courses, Fossil Park, downtown St Petersburg and all your shopping needs. Walking distance to Jack Puryear Sports Complex Playground and tennis courts and easy access to the I275.

NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS "Owner has severe animal allergies"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5548 Cedar Street NE have any available units?
5548 Cedar Street NE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5548 Cedar Street NE have?
Some of 5548 Cedar Street NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5548 Cedar Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
5548 Cedar Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5548 Cedar Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 5548 Cedar Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5548 Cedar Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 5548 Cedar Street NE offers parking.
Does 5548 Cedar Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5548 Cedar Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5548 Cedar Street NE have a pool?
No, 5548 Cedar Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 5548 Cedar Street NE have accessible units?
No, 5548 Cedar Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5548 Cedar Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5548 Cedar Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
