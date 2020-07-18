5548 Cedar Street NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Edgemoor Estates - This tastefully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the popular Edgemoor Estates neighborhood in Northeast St Petersburg. This open floor plan home offers faux wood ceramic tiles in the main living spaces and has a neutral modern color palette throughout. The kitchen features an island with seating, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and a stunning stainless steel range hood. The custom tile bathroom showcases a modern vanity and tub/shower combo. Both bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored closet doors making the rooms feel spacious. Throughout the home there are updated lighting fixtures, ceiling fans in some rooms, freshly painted ceilings & walls and offers lots of light coming through the new windows and French doors that lead to the covered back patio. Just off the kitchen is the mud room with washer/dryer hook-up, utility sink, exterior access, and access to the freshly painted attached garage. The sunroom French doors open to the spacious, nicely landscaped back yard with partially covered patio for enjoying the outdoors. This home is just a short drive to the Mangrove Bay and Cypress Links Golf Courses, Fossil Park, downtown St Petersburg and all your shopping needs. Walking distance to Jack Puryear Sports Complex Playground and tennis courts and easy access to the I275.



NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS "Owner has severe animal allergies"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909656)