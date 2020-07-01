5531 Pine Circle NE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d08aad9040 ---- Gorgeous! 3 bedroom 2 bath NE St Petersburg home with a large fenced back yard, located just 1 block from Puryear Park. Hardwood floors, lots of space. One full month rent, a $1750 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. $1725 per month rent is for a 18 month lease. If you would like a 6-12 month lease it will be $1775 rent. Pets possible with additional fees. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 2 Baths Central Heat/Air Community Recreation Area Florida Room Three Bedroom Washer/Dryer Hook Up Wood Floors