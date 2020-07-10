552 Black Lion Dr NE

Amenities
Nice! Wyngate at Brighton Bay is a gorgeous complex in a desireable area. Work in St Petersburg? No problem! Like the beach? Great! Want to go to Tampa? No worries you are right near the Gandy Bridge. 3/2.5 townhome with a garage. Many amenities. One month rent, a $1650 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Pets will require owner and Association approval and additonal fees. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com.
1 Car Garage
2 Baths
Community Pool
Kitchen With Pass Thru
Screen Porch
Split Level
Three Bedroom
Washer/Dryer Hook Up
Wood Floors