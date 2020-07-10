All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:34 PM

552 Black Lion Dr NE

552 Black Lion Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

552 Black Lion Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0529c3b036 ----
Nice! Wyngate at Brighton Bay is a gorgeous complex in a desireable area. Work in St Petersburg? No problem! Like the beach? Great! Want to go to Tampa? No worries you are right near the Gandy Bridge. 3/2.5 townhome with a garage. Many amenities. One month rent, a $1650 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Pets will require owner and Association approval and additonal fees. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com.

1 Car Garage
2 Baths
Community Pool
Kitchen With Pass Thru
Screen Porch
Split Level
Three Bedroom
Washer/Dryer Hook Up
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Black Lion Dr NE have any available units?
552 Black Lion Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Black Lion Dr NE have?
Some of 552 Black Lion Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Black Lion Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
552 Black Lion Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Black Lion Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 552 Black Lion Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 552 Black Lion Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 552 Black Lion Dr NE offers parking.
Does 552 Black Lion Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 Black Lion Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Black Lion Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 552 Black Lion Dr NE has a pool.
Does 552 Black Lion Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 552 Black Lion Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Black Lion Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 Black Lion Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

